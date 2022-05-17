PGA Championship Odds: Tiger Woods Win Would Be Biggest Loss In Sportsbook’s History Woods is BetMGM's biggest liability to win at Southern Hills by Sean T. McGuire 52 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Much like the reception he received before and during the Masters Tournament at Augusta National in April, Tiger Woods will enter the PGA Championship this week with the backing of golf fans and bettors.

And that’s exactly why oddsmakers, especially those at BetMGM Sportsbook, are hoping golf’s most recognizable name is not able to come away with a win at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Woods, who won the last major championship played at the course in 2007, is 66-to-1 to win the PGA Championship.

“Tiger Woods (+6600) is our biggest liability to win the PGA Championship. If Tiger were to win, it would be the biggest losing result in BetMGM history,” Jason Scott, the vice president of trading at BetMGM, said in a press release. “Tiger missing the cut would be a good outcome for the sportsbook.”

BetMGM now is offering even-money prices for Woods to miss the cut while indicating Woods is favored to be golfing this weekend (-125 to make cut). Ninety-seven percent of the total money wagered at BetMGM, along with 58% of the bets, are on Woods to miss the cut. The book has taken a notable, $13,000 bet for Woods to miss the cut (+115), which would pay out $27,950, depicting a deal of that handle.

Woods did make the cut at the Masters Tournament, his last Tour event, but ballooned over the final two days to finish 13-over par 301, just inside the top-50 golfers.

Woods, as he shared before Augusta, said he’s comfortable striking the golf ball, but walking 18 holes in four consecutive rounds likely will be a challenge. Woods was invloved in a serious car crash in February 2021 causing his future on the course to be in doubt. Woods’ run at the 2022 Masters was his first PGA event after the crash, making the PGA Championship only his second.