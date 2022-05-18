Sign Up For PGA Championship Challenge At NESN Games To Win Big Who will win the Wanamaker Trophy? by NESN Staff 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s PGA Championship week in the golf world, and the season’s second major figures to be a fascinating test for the world’s best players.

And with NESN Games, this week is a nice little test for you, too. We’re rolling out the PGA Championship Challenge for Round 1 on Thursday, with the contest going through the weekend. If you make the right picks, you could walk away a winner at the end of the tournament, and a perfect a score on any day will have you cashing in, too.

You just have to make a few daily picks for each day, and the best score at the end of the weekend wins a $50 Amazon gift card. A perfect score for any round could also get you a $100 gift card.

And if you’re struggling with your decision-making process, head on over to NESNBets.com where we’ve got a full helping of PGA Championship preview content. From an extensive course preview to long shots and everything in between, NESNBets has you covered.

Sign up and make your picks below!