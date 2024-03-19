The Bruins are back on the ice Tuesday as they prepare for a pivotal matchup at TD Garden.

Seven of the eight Atlantic Division teams will be in action as Boston battles the Ottawa Senators. The B’s are coming off a thrilling 6-5 home win against the Philadelphia Flyers where James van Riemsdyk was honored before the matchup for his milestone of 1,000 NHL games. The Black and Gold can extend their winning streak to three with the help of the subject of this week’s “Predict the Game.”

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Senators matchup can compete to win a signed Charlie McAvoy black home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-Ottawa broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Senators and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

