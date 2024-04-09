Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Hurricanes To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey

The Bruins on Tuesday continue their preparation for the postseason, and their matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes also marks the final “Predict the Game” of the regular season.

Boston enters Tuesday’s matchup on a four-game winning streak. It is coming off an overtime victory over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, and the Black and Gold will look to win the season series over Carolina.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Hurricanes matchup can compete to win a signed Brad Marchand black home centennial jersey.

NESN’s Boston-Carolina broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Hurricanes and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

