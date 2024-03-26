Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Panthers To Win Signed Charlie Coyle Jersey

The first game of the Bruins’ six-game road trip didn’t end ideally, but they’ll look to bounce back Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston suffered a narrow defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. The loss was the Black and Gold’s second in a row, and head coach Jim Montgomery sent a clear message to the team heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Florida Panthers. The Bruins will need their best from their top players, and the subject of this week’s “Predict the Game” could help them get back on track.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the Bruins-Panthers matchup can compete to win a signed Charlie Coyle black home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Boston-Florida broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Panthers and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember: The more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a memorable prize.

Click here to play!

