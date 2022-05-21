Tiger Woods Battles Through To Make Cut At PGA Championship Woods made the cut unlike co-favorite Scottie Scheffler by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Tiger Woods may not be positioned well on the leaderboard at the 104th PGA Championship, but he’ll be able to finish the final 36 holes this weekend.

Woods needed to avoid a bogey down the stretch to stay on the right side of the cut line. The 3-time PGA Champion exceeded expectations with a birdie on the 16th hole. He shot 1-under 69 in the second round on Friday, which pushed him to 3 over through 36 holes.

The 15-time major champion isn’t where he would want to be, but he did make the cut over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Daniel Berger. Woods has made the cut in 18 of 22 starts at the PGA Championship. Scheffler was a co-favorite along with Rory McIlroy, and the 2022 Masters winner will have to regroup to avoid another mishap.

Heading into Southern Hills Country Club, Woods was -125 to make the cut and +100 to miss at BetMGM. After the second round, Woods is 800-to-1 to win, 90-to-1 to finish in the top five and 22-to-1 to finish in the top 10, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Will Zalatoris is the current leader at Southern Hills at 9-under followed by Mito Pereira at 8-under. First round leader McIlroy dropped to fifth at 4-under.

While Woods is unlikely to earn any major accolades, making the cut at the PGA Championship is still an accomplishment in his second official tour event since he was seriously injured in a car accident outside Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.