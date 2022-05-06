UFC 274 Odds: Bookmakers React To Charles Oliveira Missing Weight Justin Gaethje will still have a chance to win the lightweight title by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Charles Oliveira was stripped of the UFC lightweight championship after missing weight at Friday’s UFC 274 weigh-ins.

Oliveira came in at 155.5 pounds, a half pound over the limit for a lightweight title bout. The now former lightweight champion was given an hour to make weight but again missed. The lightweight title is now vacant and only Justin Gaethje will have a chance to win the title on Saturday night.

Before weigh-ins, Oliveira was a 5-to-9 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and Gaethje was a +155 underdog. After weigh-ins, Oliveira dropped to a -165 favorite, and Gaethje jumped to a +145 favorite.

Odds have continued to shift with more action on the former interim lightweight champion (6-to-5) than on Oliveira (5-to-7). This means a $100 bet on Gaethje would pay out $220, and a $100 bet on Oliveira would pay out $171.43.

Gaethje’s last fight for the lightweight championship was an unsuccessful challenge against Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Highlight” will look to capture his first UFC championship at UFC 274 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday.