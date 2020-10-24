Khabib Nurmagomedov Announces Retirement After Defeating Justin Gaethje

It was a big day for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old remained undefeated Saturday, finishing off Justin Gaethje in the second round of UFC 254. This was his first fight since losing his beloved father to COVID-19 in July, too.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov made an emotional announcement: He’s calling it a career.

“Today I want to say this, it was my last fight,” he announced, via ESPN. “No way I’m going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father. When UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother (for) three days. She don’t want I go fight without father, but I promised her, ‘It’s going to be my last fight.’ And if I give my word, I have to follow it. It was my last fight here.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after #UFC254, walking away with an undefeated record of 29-0. pic.twitter.com/8zeppj5rZc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

And at 29-0, what a career it’s been.

Thumbnail photo via Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports Images