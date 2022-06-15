U.S. Open Odds: Who Betting Public Is Backing At Brookline’s Country Club Justin Thomas presents the biggest liability for BetMGM by Sean T. McGuire 16 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

BROOKLINE — Golfers will not be the only ones with money on the line when they take the tee here Thursday for the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club.

The betting public is placing an extensive number of wagers ahead of the first round and two of the biggest liabilities for BetMGM including two of the biggest names in the game: Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

“As we often see at BetMGM, Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas are among the most bet and hold big liabilities,” Jason Scott, VP of Trading at BetMGM, wrote in a release Wednesday morning. “Unsurprisingly after his fantastic win at the Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy has been very well-supported and would be another significant loser for the book.”

Thomas, now down to 12-to-1 at BetMGM, represents 5.8% of the tickets and 8.3% of the total money wagered, both which are the most. McIlroy, the betting favorite at 11-to-1, is not far behind with 5.7% of wagers and 8.0% of the handle.

Scottie Scheffler presented BetMGM its biggest liability earlier this week before being jumped by the two. Nevertheless, the public has placed 5.3% of tickets and 6.6% of the handle on the World’s No. 1.

Thomas and McIlroy have seen the most bets and most handle at PointsBet Sportsbook, as well. Phil Mickelson, however, is PointsBet’s top liability given that he is in the neighborhood of 200-to-1 on the board. Mickelson, who recently has found his name in the headlines after joining the controversial LIV Invitational Golf Series, is responsible for 4.3% of the total money wagered at PointsBet.

You can follow along throughout the U.S. Open with NESN’s coverage from The Country Club here.