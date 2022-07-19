MLB All-Star Game Odds: Four Bets To Consider For 2022 Event There's money to be made in the All-Star Game by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The stars are out in Los Angeles, as the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to begin on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Though the game no longer carries a significant reward for the winning team, fans can look to make some dough by taking advantage of the prop bets doled out by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Though the props aren’t as plentiful as they were for Monday’s Home Run Derby, there is money to be made on Tuesday. Here are four bets to consider making, odds courtesy of DraftKings:

Alternate Run Line – American League -1.5 (+165)

The MLB All-Star Game has been dominated by the AL since the turn of the century. Winners of each of the last eight, and 17 of the last 21 midsummer classics. The AL has an average margin of victory of 1.66 runs since 2000, just squeaking by our -1.5 run threshold. One glance at the starting lineups will tell you that the AL is rocking a much more explosive lineup who can put runs on the board quickly.

Total Runs (National League) – Under 3.5 (-110)

The NL’s offense isn’t bad by any means. They’re literally full of All-Stars. But the AL’s pitching staff has combined for a sub-three earned run average on the season. They have averaged exactly 3.5 runs since 2000, but a miniscule 2.25 since the AL’s current winning streak started in 2013. This could blow up in your face quickly, but history is on the side of the under.

MVP – Shohei Ohtani (+390) or Jose Ramirez (+7000)

There are two ways of thinking here.

First, Ohtani will almost certainly win MVP if he decides to pitch and hit Tuesday. Though that is unlikely, the phenom still has the best odds of any player because of his marketability and the fact that he’ll probably get multiple at-bats. It’s a square pick, but there’s a reason square picks are square picks.

Secondly, you can do a deep dive into the schematics of the game, which told me that Ramirez is the play. Though he’s coming off the bench, Ramirez is playing behind Rafael Devers who’s ailing back might hold him to a single at-bat. If that’s the case, Ramirez will come in with a chance at two-to-three plate appearances where he will face the NL relief staff that consists of Sandy Alcantara, Joe Musgrove, Tony Gonsolin, Luis Castillo, Edwin Diaz, Ryan Helsley and David Bednar — all of who are right-handed. Ramirez’s power comes from the left side of the plate (16-of-19 home runs off righties as lefty batter).

NESN.com’s coverage of MLB All-Star Week is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.