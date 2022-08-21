Rangers Activate Kole Calhoun from 10-Day IL by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Texas Rangers don’t have much left to play for, but that isn’t going to stop them from putting their best foot forward. The Rangers are 10.5 games back of the last AL wild card spot and 22.0 out of the division, leaving little hope they could make a playoff push.

Nevertheless, they’ll get regular back in the dugout on Sunday, as outfielder Kole Calhoun has been activated off the 10-day injured list. Calhoun is expected to be in the lineup for the series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Roster moves for Sunday:

– OF Kole Calhoun activated from 10-day Injured List

– INF/OF Josh Smith optioned to Round Rock (AAA) — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) August 21, 2022

Calhoun’s effectiveness at the plate has taken a hit this season, with the 34-year-old compiling a .632 on-base plus slugging percentage. Still, he’s contributed 43 runs batted in and come around to score 35 times while spending most of his time near the bottom of the batting order.

His return didn’t impact the line at FanDuel Sportsbook, as the Rangers have been holding steady as +164 underdogs for Sunday’s matinee.