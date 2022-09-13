How Oddsmakers View Potential Anthony Joshua-Tyson Fury Bout The two could have fought in 2020 until plans changed by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The boxing world might finally get a much-anticipated dream fight.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has agreed to terms to challenge WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Dec. 3. The fight is expected to be fought at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

“258 and (Matchroom Boxing) can confirm, on behalf of (Anthony Joshua), that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec. 3rd last Friday,” Joshua’s management company, 258, tweeted Tuesday. “Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

The Dec. 3 date might not be kept, though. Sources have told ESPN that a deal for the fight remains a long way off.

Joshua’s management team accepted the 40% split for a proposed fight with Fury on Dec. 3, but sources told Parkinson “some obstacles remain in the way of a deal.”

“Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, is trying to secure a site fee that would satisfy Fury’s thirst for a sizable purse, sources have said,” Parkinson wrote. “Venues in Saudi Arabia, which staged Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Joshua last month, have not shown interest thus far.

“Both camps will need to agree upon a deal over how the fight will be broadcast. Fury is signed exclusively to BT Sport, while Joshua is signed with DAZN, meaning they would likely have to strike a deal for a joint pay-per-view.”

Usyk beat Joshua to retain his three heavyweight titles on Aug. 20, and the 35-year-old called out Fury after the bout. However, Usyk said he will not fight in 2022 due to an injury, which is why Fury has set his sights on Joshua.

The two British boxers were scheduled to fight in 2020, but the pair opted for different opponents. A fight in the United Kingdom would, obviously, garner huge attention. Fury showed how popular he still is after he appeared at WWE’s Clash at the Castle on Sept. 3, which was also at Principality Stadium — BT Sport is also a WWE partner.

But who would be favored in the potential bout? DraftKings Sportsbook has priced Fury as the favorite at -400 odds. Joshua is a +290 underdog. This means a $100 bet on Fury to retain the heavyweight title would pay out $125, and a similar wager on Joshua to become a title holder again would pay out $390.

As often is the case with boxing, money is always the biggest obstacle when it comes to setting up dream prize fights. Fans will have to hope both camps can come to a compromise of some sort to see the fight become a reality.