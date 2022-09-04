WWE Clash At The Castle Review: Sheamus, Gunther Provide Lone Bright Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

WWE has experienced positive momentum since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over as head of creative control, and Clash at the Castle did just enough to satisfy those fans.

Levesque has now taken on a new role as “Chief Content Officer,” as he and co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have received raises, according to a new public filing. It appears the WWE board are satisfied with business not falling off a cliff after Vince McMahon resigned due to his “hush money” scandal, which also has association with former United States President Donald Trump.

The biggest tangible change Levesque has done in his WWE tenure is putting more of a focus on the in-ring product. It’s something fans have wanted for a few years because of the amount of talent on the roster, and McMahon’s apparent refusal to showcase it in favor of wacky storylines and poorly booked angles.

It’s the latter that hasn’t changed that much but has been ignored by the core fan base. Clash at the Castle embodies that well, and we’ll get there when it comes to the main event, but the highly anticipated event in front of 62,215 people, according to WrestleTix, was an opportunity to make a huge statement. Instead, it delivered a good but not great show, but let’s dig into this six-match card.

Note: (c) denotes champion heading into the match.

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Damage Control (Bayley vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

This was a solid opening match, and from the opening bell, the crowd set the tone for the entire show. The audience went into a classic chant of ‘hey Bayley,’ but, now a heel, Bayley did a solid job of playing off the crowd and tried to maintain heel heat. This was a fine match, and Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky did a fine job of showcasing themselves to people who did not watch their work in NXT. The match ended they way it should have. Bayley pinned Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and earned herself a future title match — probably at the next premium live event, Extreme Rules.