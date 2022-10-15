Cowboys' Dak Prescott Listed As Questionable vs. Eagles by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

Dak Prescott is listed as questionable to play Sunday night for the Dallas Cowboys, Patrick Walker of the Cowboys’ official website reports.

#Cowboys final injury report vs. Eagles (W6):



🔑 Dak Prescott is questionable.



🔑 CeeDee Lamb (hip) DNP on Friday walkthrough – questionable.



🔑 Jason Peters (chest) is questionable and on track to play.



🔑 Rico Dowdle (ankle) is out; and I expect Malik Davis to be elevated. pic.twitter.com/hx6BDZfypb — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 14, 2022

Prescott has been in practice for most of the week and is throwing passes. Head coach Mike McCarthy has stated that Dak will need a full week of practice before he returns to the team and starts. The Cowboys can afford to play it safe with Dak as they have won each game he’s missed with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm.

Sunday night is a big divisional game, but the Cowboys know that it’s a long season, and letting Prescott get another week to make sure he is healed from thumb surgery and then return versus the defensively challenged Detroit Lions at home is the prudent thing to do.