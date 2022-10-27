Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott DNP Thursday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to profootballtalk.com, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Thursday. It’s Elliott’s second-straight DNP as he deals with a right knee injury, leaving his availability for Week 8’s contest against the Chicago Bears in doubt.

“We’ve still got a lot of time before Sunday,” said Elliott. “Right now, I’m focused on getting this knee as healthy as I can.”

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in Dallas’s 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions, carrying the ball 15 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. While Elliott has a history of playing at less than 100%, the Cowboys could be wise to sit the three-time Pro Bowler with a Week 9 bye looming.

“I think it’s a consideration,” Elliott said. “It just all depends on how I feel by the end of the week going into the game.”

If Elliott is ruled out, Tony Pollard will become a popular DFS target with a FanDuel price of just $6,300. Stay tuned.