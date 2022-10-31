Heisman Odds: Hendon Hooker Favored; Time To Bet C.J. Stroud? Stroud is now +200 at FanDuel by Sam Panayotovich 3 hours ago

There’s a new betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was 66-1 before the season at BetMGM, is now the consensus frontrunner to hoist the trophy this December in New York City. Hooker and the undefeated Volunteers (8-0) are averaging an eye-opening 49 points and 553 yards of offense per game.

Hooker has been electric with 25 total touchdowns to one interception heading into this Saturday’s showdown with No. 1 Georgia in Athens. His Heisman odds — and Tennessee’s national title odds — have been slashed drastically over the last few weeks and he’s down to basically a coin flip to bring home the hardware.

Hendon Hooker’s Heisman odds:

Circa +115 ($100 wins $115)

BetRivers +110

BetMGM +100

Caesars +100

FanDuel +100

PointsBet +100

DraftKings -110

SuperBook -120 ($120 wins $100)

That’s all fine and dandy, but it’s time to bet somebody else on the board.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is still very live to win the award and Hooker’s rise has increased Stroud’s odds.

The Buckeyes gunslinger has completed 71% of his passes for 2,377 yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions. Those are certainly Heisman-level numbers and there aren’t many roadblocks in Stroud’s way down the stretch. Ohio State’s path to an undefeated regular season is a cakewalk. The Buckeyes will be double-digit favorites in all four remaining games including a revenge-filled spot against Michigan at The Horseshoe.

Meanwhile, Hooker and Co. will likely take their first L this weekend.

“Tennessee is an 8-point underdog at Georgia,” one professional bettor told NESN. “Hooker will slide if the Vols lose and I think they will on the road. Assuming that happens, Hooker will balloon from even money (+100) to 2-1 or higher. And look at who Ohio State plays this weekend. They’re a 38-point favorite against Northwestern. Stroud could throw for 400 yards in his sleep against those bums.

“This is also the best price on Stroud to win the Heisman in six weeks.”

Betting Stroud to win the Heisman at 2-1 right now seems to be an advantage play on a guy who likely leads his team to a perfect regular season. And odds are very good he’ll be atop the sheet after this weekend.