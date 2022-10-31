NFL Week 9 Lines: There Have Been More Appealing Football Slates Can we interest anyone in a Raiders-Jaguars game? No? by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

The NFL schedule-makers probably had Week 9 of the season going a little bit differently in their mind when they drew it up.

Then again, you could probably say that for a lot of weeks this season given how many teams, especially big names with high hopes, have been middlers through about the first half of the NFL season.

For example, a Week 9 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably looked a lot better when the schedules came out. The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, of course, and they had to go through the Bucs to reach the mountaintop. Now, both teams are in danger of seeing their respective seasons go up in flames. It’s almost a must-win at this point for both.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs welcome the Tennessee Titans to Kansas City. The point spread currently is 11 points, and that bookmakers were willing to lay a number that high despite not knowing the Titans’ quarterback situation tells you how the market feels about Mike Vrabel’s team.

Here’s our first look at those and the rest of the NFL Week 9 betting lines and totals from DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

(-13.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, 43

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

(-4.5) Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, 45.5

(-12.5) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 47.5

(-3.5) Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders, 44.5

Indianapolis Colts at (-6) New England Patriots, 39.5

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 49

(-3.5) Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 49

Carolina Panthers at (-8.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 44

(-1.5) Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars, 46.5

Seattle Seahawks at (-2.5) Arizona Cardinals, 49

Los Angeles Rams at (-2.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 42.5

Tennessee Titans at (-11) Kansas City Chiefs, 46.5

MONDAY, NOV. 7

(-3) Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, 48.5