Bettor Who Needs France World Cup Win For Massive Parlay Cashes Out by Jason Ounpraseuth

Argentina and France potentially could put on a show in the World Cup final Sunday, and one bettor will enjoy not having a sweat in the matchup.

Daniel Forte went viral during Les Bleus’s semifinal win over Morocco because he had a seven-leg champions parlay on the line. The bettor placed a $26 wager at +2145200 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which would net a $557,770.91 payout.

The slip was as follows: The slip is as follows: Kansas to win the NCAA men’s basketball title, Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title, Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup, AC Milan to win Serie A, Los Angeles FC to win MLS Cup and Manchester City to win the Premier League. Those six teams have accomplished those feats, and Forte needed a France win.

The two questions for many experienced gamblers is do you cash out, or how do you hedge? The odds for Argentina or France to win the World Cup are nearly even with the former commanding -115 odds and the latter with -105 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. So hedging the bet would be difficult, making a cash out more viable.

Forte had a monumental decision to make. Cashing out would net you six figures in winnings but not over $500,000. But a France loss would mean you end up with nothing. Ultimately, the bettor accepted a cash out of $283,538.52. He reportedly drove from Las Vegas to the Arizona border since FanDuel is not legally allowed in Las Vegas, according to Ben Fawkes of VSiN.

The bettor with the $26, 7-leg parlay that would win over $557,000 if France wins the #FIFAWorldCup has taken a cash out offer for $283,538.52.



He drove to the Arizona border from Vegas to do it.



That makes for a far more relaxing watch in the a.m.



Pic via @br_betting pic.twitter.com/RmFPkZH8i3 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) December 18, 2022

A very wise decision from the bettor. Forte is now $283,538.52 richer and can watch the World Cup final stress free.