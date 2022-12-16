France World Cup Win Would Cash Insane Parlay For Bettor World Cup odds are dead even heading into Sunday by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

France and Argentina will meet at the World Cup final Sunday, and one bettor will surely be chanting “Allez les Bleus” along with its fans.

The two teams arrived at the final after beating Morocco and Croatia in the semifinals, respectively. France is the first World Cup winner to make it to back-to-back finals since Brazil made it to three finals in consecutive tournaments from 1994 to 2002. France also will hope to become the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Argentina has made it to its first final since 2014 and will hope to win its first World Cup since 1978. But one bettor will hope France pulls away with the victory Sunday.

That’s because he has a massive seven-leg champion parlay that only needs one last result. Daniel Forte bet on seven teams to win their respective championship at +2145200 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. A $26 parlay bet potentially could turn into a $557,770.91 payout.

The slip is as follows: Kansas to win the NCAA men’s basketball title, Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title, Colorado Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup, AC Milan to win Serie A, Los Angeles FC to win MLS Cup and Manchester City to win the Premier League. Those six teams have accomplished those feats, and Forte just needs a France win.

FanDuel offered the bettor an $80,000 cashout option prior to the World Cup, per Action Network. That figure went up to $83,000 right before France’s Round of 16 match against Poland, which it won, 3-1.

“I’m two games away,” the bettor said after France beat England in the quarterfinals in penalty kicks. “The heart is racing. I’ve never had an intense feeling during a game like this before.”

Forte has a cashout option for $283,538.82, a source from FanDuel told Action Network.

France was one of the favorites to win the World Cup, but the absence of stars in Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante made its path a difficult one. But goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forwards Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud, who was part of the Milan team that won Serie A, have led the way throughout the tournament.

Argentina presents an interesting matchup, especially with Lionel Messi still playing at a top level at 35 years old. Oddsmakers at DraftKings and BetMGM see the teams at dead even at -110 odds to win the World Cup. FanDuel has similar odds at -108.

It’s not known if Forte has hedged his ticket, but he’ll have his eyes glued hoping France can take down Argentina on Sunday.