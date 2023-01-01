TCU Shocks Bettors With Thrilling Fiesta Bowl Victory Vs. Michigan The Wolverines were 7.5-point favorites in the game by Jason Ounpraseuth 31 minutes ago

Those who bet on the Fiesta Bowl matchup between TCU and Michigan were in for a crazy sweat Saturday, unless you simply bet the Over.

The Horned Frogs pulled off a thrilling 51-45 win over the Wolverines that saw many clown head coach Jim Harbaugh for his sixth-straight bowl loss.

Heisman-candidate Max Duggan led the way along with running back Emari Demercado and wide receiver Quentin Johnston with TCU amassing 489 total yards on offense.

Michigan was a sizeable favorite over TCU in Saturday’s matchup with the Wolverines giving 7.5 points. But TCU went up by as much as 18, and the live odds for the game switched at halftime with TCU favored by 7.5, and Michigan’s moneyline set at +285 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The total for the game was set at 58 on DraftKings, so a simple bet on the Over would have saved you a sweat, which many Michigan moneyline bettors got. The live total even went up as high as 99.5, which barely missed. The action was largely down the middle for the total with 61% of bets and 48% handle on the Over, according to communications associate Cassie Buontempo.

The Wolverines received 82% of bets and 75% of handle on DraftKings, and 61% of bets and 58% of handle were on Michigan to cover the spread. Both of those bets lost.

TCU will move on to the national title, where it likely will, once again, be an underdog to either defending champion Georgia or Ohio State.