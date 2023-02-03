How Lakers, Nets Odds Shifted After Kyrie Irving’s Reported Trade Request Brooklyn doesn't have to do anything at the trade deadline by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have limited flexibility when it comes to a trade, but oddsmakers were quick to react to a potential move.

Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Nets ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The All-NBA guard was not satisfied in his contract negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and reportedly will walk in free agency if not dealt.

Brooklyn does not have to execute a trade, just like how it did not when Kevin Durant sent a trade request this offseason, but if a rebuild is on the horizon, the Nets would be wise to get as much in return instead of letting their stars walk with nothing in return.

The Nets were among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference before Friday’s reported trade request, but after the news came out, their odds to win the NBA Finals dropped from +700 to +1400 at BetMGM, according to data analyst John Ewing. The Lakers had their odds improve from +4000 to +3000 at the sportsbook.

The Boston Celtics still are the favorites at +325, and the Denver Nuggets are the favorite to come out of the Western Conference with +700 odds to win the NBA Finals, but Irving potentially could help a team get to the next level.

Los Angeles is among multiple teams that are interested in trading for Irving. That list also includes the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Getting a trade done will be tricky. A team will have to part with key assets and sign Irving to a long-term deal. That’s a risky bet, but a suitor might be willing to take that risk if it results in an NBA title.