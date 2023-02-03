NBA Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Expected To Make Run At Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving reportedly has requested a trade from the Nets, and multiple contenders likely will try to acquire the All-NBA guard.

Brooklyn does not have to do anything, but the 30-year-old will walk in free agency after not being impressed in extension talks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Irving has $36.5 million left on his deal, so it could be difficult to get a one-for-one trade done, which means a third or fourth team might be involved. And despite the drama that surrounds the All-Star off the court, Irving has displayed the talent that could help push a team in a potential NBA Finals run.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be in trade talks with Brooklyn ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times added there is buzz around the league for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns to be part of trade talks, too.

The latter two teams attempted to make a run at Kevin Durant when he requested a trade last offseason, but there were issues with making salaries work, there were other cap-related issues that prevented a trade from happening.

Irving has not given a list of teams he would prefer to be traded to, but he has maintained an interest in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers have had conversations with the Utah Jazz for Russell Westbrook, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, which could be part of a potential mega-deal involving Irving.