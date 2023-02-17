Los Angeles Rams to Trade CB Jalen Ramsey? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Following a dismal 2022 campaign and having very little cap space and draft capital, the Los Angeles Rams could undergo a serious makeover this offseason.

One player who could find himself on the move? Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Speaking with NFL Media, Rams COO Kevin Demoff would not guarantee a potential Ramsey trade but didn’t exactly rule it out, saying:

“Jalen’s been a huge piece of what we’ve done, and I think, for all of our players, it’s going to be figuring out what’s best moving forward. When you are a team like the Rams, who have had success, we have a lot of great players. People are always inquiring about our talent. It’s not just Jalen, we get calls on all of our good players all the time. The next few months, we’ll see what direction this team goes, but could not be more grateful for Jalen for what he’s done for the Rams leading this defense.”

While cutting Ramsey is not an option ($24.6 million dead cap hit), $12.5 million of his 2023 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 20. Alas, the Rams will have to decide on the 28-year-old’s future sooner rather than later.

