NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Stars Game Picks

Two teams looking to find consistency to end February collide tonight, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Dallas Stars.

Even though there’s significant distance between the Canucks and Stars in the standings, both teams have been struggling lately. The Vancouver Canucks have a 3-5-2 record over their last ten games, while the Stars are 3-3-4. This will be the first of three meetings between the clubs over the next month, which could factor into the Stars’ hopes of capturing the Central Division.

With a major gap between the clubs, the Stars are significant favorites on the moneyline at -295, while the Canucks are +235. It’s hard to get excited about the Stars when you look at their moneyline price and lackluster play.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Canucks are expected to start Arturs Silovs, while the Stars should counter with Jake Oettinger. The Canucks netminder has a 2-2 record with a .908 save percentage. Oettinger has put together another great season, tallying a 24-8-9 record with a .926 save percentage. The clear advantage in the net is with Dallas.

It’s hard to have confidence in either team, with how they are playing right now, especially the Canucks. With the Stars boasting an advantage in goal, there’s likely some value in backing the home side on the puck line at -112.

Best Bet: Stars Puck Line -1.5 (-112)

These teams couldn’t be more different. They both score at a similar clip, but the Stars sit second in the goals allowed per game, while the Canucks are 31st. That’s been a significant issue for Vancouver, which could continue tonight. Over the Canucks’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Stars have seen that in just one. Don’t expect the Canucks to muster much offense, so expect a lower-scoring affair.

Best Bet: Under six (-102)

Even though we’re siding with the under, there is still some goal-scoring value in this matchup tonight. Jason Robertson has 35 goals in 59 games, and more will be expected against the Canucks. Robertson is +106 to find the back of the net tonight, and there’s plenty of value in that price.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+106)