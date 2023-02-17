NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Wild Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two Central Division clubs will face off tonight, with the division-leading Dallas Stars visiting the Minnesota Wild.

Neither the Stars nor the Wild have put together a consistent stretch this month, with Dallas owning a 4-2-4 record over their last ten games and the Wild going 3-6-1. This will be the second meeting in the past ten days for the clubs, the Stars picking up a decisive 4-1 victory last time out.

The Stars are slight road favorites at -111, while the Wild are priced at -108. It’s somewhat surprising that these teams are priced this evenly.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Stars are expected to start Jake Oettinger, while the Wild should counter with Filip Gustavsson. The Stars netminder has been fabulous, posting a 23-7-8 record with a .925 save percentage, while Gustavsson is 12-8-2 with a.926 save percentage. Don’t be fooled by Gustavsson’s numbers; Oettinger will have the advantage in goal tonight.

Even though the Stars’ moneyline price is fishy, we like the value they present in this matchup. The Wild have struggled to score goals, and the Stars are great at preventing them, so side with the value the visitors are presenting at -111.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-111)

This will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the clubs. The Stars have won two of the three matchups, both coming via 4-1 scores. In the Wild’s one win, it was a high scoring 6-5 affair. These clubs are strong defensively, each sits in the top eleven in goals allowed per game. Over the Stars’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in none, while the Wild have seen that in just one. With the recent trends, it’s hard to look away from the under 5.5 at -110.

Best Bet: Under 5.5 (-110)

The Stars boast the 12th highest-scoring offense in the NHL and have some strong pieces up front. Roope Hintz has been an offensive leader, tallying 50 points in 47 games while leading the team with four goals over their last five contests. The talented Stars forward is listed at +184 to light the lamp, and there’s a lot of value in that number.

Best Prop: Roope Hintz to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+184)