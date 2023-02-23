Oilers' Evander Kane OUT Until Next Week by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports that Evander Kane won’t play for the Edmonton Oilers until next week at the earliest.

Klim Kostin made the trip with the Edmonton Oilers.

Evander Kane did not. He won?t play in either PIT or CBJ. — Mark Spector???? (@SportsnetSpec) February 22, 2023

Kane is dealing with an upper-body injury that will keep him out of Thursday’s lineup in Pittsburgh and Saturday in Columbus. This has been a trying season for Kane after signing a four-year, $20.5 million contract with the Oilers last July. It was thought that Kane, combined with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, would be unstoppable, but this injury and having his wrist sliced open by a skate earlier has limited him to just 24 games. At this point, how Kane performs during the postseason will determine the success or failure of his first full season in Edmonton.

The Oilers are +180 (-1.5) on the puck line versus the Penguins on Thursday and -110 on the moneyline, with an over/under of seven, over (-122), and under (+100).