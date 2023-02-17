Padres Star 3B Manny Machado to Opt Out After 2023 Season by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Could Padres star third baseman Manny Machado be entering his final season in San Diego?

According to Chelsea Jones of The Washington Post, Machado plans to opt out of his contract following the 2023 campaign and become a free agent.

Machado confirms he plans to opt out at the end of this season, said Padres know where he stands when it comes to a new deal. Noted the market has changed dramatically since he signed.



?There?s a lot of money out there.?



The 30-year-old signed a ten-year, $300 million deal with the Padres in 2019, the largest free-agent deal in North American sports history at the time. However, the market has dramatically changed, providing Machado with an opportunity to take home an even bigger payday.

“There’s a lot of money out there,” said Machado. “As a player about to opt-out, it’s pretty good to see.”

Padres brass has shown their willingness to spend big on superstar talent, reportedly offering then-free agents Aaron Judge (who re-signed with the Yankees) and Trea Turner (who signed with Phillies) $400 million and $342 million, respectively, this past offseason.

Across his first four seasons in San Diego, Machado has slashed .280/.352/.504 with 108 home runs and 340 RBI while playing Gold Glove-level defense at the hot corner.

Expect the Florida native to have plenty of suitors, with the Padres reportedly pursuing a long-term extension.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Padres holding the fifth-best World Series odds at +1000.