Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28
Date: 02/28/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Portland Trail Blazers
|Open
|+3.5
|-106
|O 236
|-110
|+134
|Current
|+4
|-106
|236
|-110
|+148
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|-3.5
|-114
|U 236
|-110
|-158
|Current
|-4
|-114
|236
|-110
|-176
Projected Lineups:
Portland Trail Blazers
|1.
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|32.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|20.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
|3.
|C
|Drew Eubanks
|6.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Cam Reddish
|9.3 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Matisse Thybulle
|3.0 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|7.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
Golden State Warriors
|1.
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|20.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|22.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|9.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Draymond Green
|8.1 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
|5.
|C
|Kevon Looney
|6.9 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|8.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Portland Trail Blazers
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 26
|HOU
|-9.5
|230.5
|131-114
|Thu, Feb 23
|SAC
|+10.5
|235.0
|133-116
|Tue, Feb 14
|WAS
|+1.0
|237.0
|126-101
|Mon, Feb 13
|LAL
|-2.5
|238.5
|127-115
|Fri, Feb 10
|OKC
|-2.5
|239.5
|138-129
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 26
|MIN
|-2.0
|237.0
|109-104
|Fri, Feb 24
|HOU
|-9.0
|231.0
|116-101
|Thu, Feb 23
|LAL
|+6.0
|238.0
|124-111
|Tue, Feb 14
|LAC
|+8.0
|229.0
|134-124
|Mon, Feb 13
|WAS
|-3.5
|234.0
|135-126
Betting Insights:
Golden State Warriors
- 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Portland Trail Blazers
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 2-3 (.400) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023