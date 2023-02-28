Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28

Date: 02/28/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Open +3.5 -106 O 236 -110 +134 Current +4 -106 236 -110 +148 Golden State Warriors Open -3.5 -114 U 236 -110 -158 Current -4 -114 236 -110 -176

Portland Trail Blazers Projected Lineups: 1. PG Damian Lillard 32.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists 2. PF Jerami Grant 20.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists 3. C Drew Eubanks 6.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Cam Reddish 9.3 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SG Matisse Thybulle 3.0 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists 6. SG Shaedon Sharpe 7.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists Golden State Warriors 1. PG Jordan Poole 20.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists 2. SG Klay Thompson 22.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 3. SG Donte DiVincenzo 9.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 4. PF Draymond Green 8.1 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists 5. C Kevon Looney 6.9 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 6. PF Jonathan Kuminga 8.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Portland Trail Blazers DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 26 HOU -9.5 230.5 131-114 Thu, Feb 23 SAC +10.5 235.0 133-116 Tue, Feb 14 WAS +1.0 237.0 126-101 Mon, Feb 13 LAL -2.5 238.5 127-115 Fri, Feb 10 OKC -2.5 239.5 138-129 Last 5 Against The Spread: Golden State Warriors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 26 MIN -2.0 237.0 109-104 Fri, Feb 24 HOU -9.0 231.0 116-101 Thu, Feb 23 LAL +6.0 238.0 124-111 Tue, Feb 14 LAC +8.0 229.0 134-124 Mon, Feb 13 WAS -3.5 234.0 135-126