Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

17 minutes ago

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28
Date: 02/28/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +3.5   -106   O 236   -110   +134  
 Current +4   -106   236   -110   +148  
Golden State Warriors  Open -3.5   -114   U 236   -110   -158  
 Current -4   -114   236   -110   -176  
Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   32.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   20.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. C  Drew Eubanks   6.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Cam Reddish   9.3 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Matisse Thybulle   3.0 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   7.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   20.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   22.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   9.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   8.1 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.9 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   8.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 26 HOU -9.5 230.5 131-114
Thu, Feb 23 SAC +10.5 235.0 133-116
Tue, Feb 14 WAS +1.0 237.0 126-101
Mon, Feb 13 LAL -2.5 238.5 127-115
Fri, Feb 10 OKC -2.5 239.5 138-129

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 26 MIN -2.0 237.0 109-104
Fri, Feb 24 HOU -9.0 231.0 116-101
Thu, Feb 23 LAL +6.0 238.0 124-111
Tue, Feb 14 LAC +8.0 229.0 134-124
Mon, Feb 13 WAS -3.5 234.0 135-126
Betting Insights:

Golden State Warriors

  • 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Portland Trail Blazers

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 2-3 (.400) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

