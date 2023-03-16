Georgia's Jalen Carter Pleads No Contest from Car Wreck by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman, Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing stemming from January 15’s wreck that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, was sentenced to one-year probation, 80 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine, and will attend a state-approved defensive driving program.

“We are happy that we were able to work with the Solicitor General’s office to reach a resolution that was fair and just based on the evidence in this case,” said Carter’s attorney Kim Stephens. “Mr. Carter continues to grieve for the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for the continued healing for injured friends.”

Carter, 21, struggled during Georgia’s Pro Day on Wednesday, coming in nine pounds heavier than his listed weight at the league’s Scouting Combine.

