NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Picture if the Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s never too early to start talking about NHL playoffs. Teams are vying for crucial postseason positioning to gain an edge in their quest to capture Lord Stanley. Throughout the remainder of the season, we’ll keep track of how the Eastern Conference playoff picture is shaping up.

No. 1 Atlantic Division – Boston Bruins vs. No. 2 Wild Card – New York Islanders

No. 1 Metropolitan Division – Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 1 Wild Card – Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 2 Atlantic Division – Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Atlantic Division – Tampa Bay Lightning

No 2. Metropolitan Division – New Jersey Devils vs. No. 3 Metropolitan Division – New York Rangers

The playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The NHL’s best Bruins have already clinched their spot in the playoffs and maintain a stronghold on the No. 1 seed. Elsewhere in the Atlantic Division, Toronto and Tampa Bay continue to flip-flop the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. Over in the Metropolitan Division, the second-place Devils are gaining in on the first-place Hurricanes. At the same time, the Penguins and Islanders continue to battle for the two coveted wild card spots.

As evidenced by movement in the Conference standings, the competition is getting tighter. The Bruins begin the week with 105 points, nine ahead of the second-place Hurricanes. The third through sixth seeds all fall within a range of ten points. Looking just outside the playoff picture, the Panthers are on the bubble, just three points behind the Islanders. If New York hits a backslide over the next few weeks, the Panthers have a real shot at creeping in on that final wild-card spot.

It will be a positioning dogfight until the season’s end, with all these teams fighting to pull ahead.