5 NBA Play-In Tournament Player Props Picks: Adebayo and Towns Worth a Look

If you’re unsure which way to lean on the spread, moneyline, or total, player props are a great way to make some plays independent of the game’s outcome. Here are our best from tonight’s play-in matchups.Timberwolves @ Lakers Player Props

Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points (-118)

D’Angelo Russell OVER 5.5 Assists (+116)

Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 3.5 Assists (-166)

Minnesota needs Edwards to play well and score more than 30 points. Russell has a chance for revenge against his old team, and his plus-money assist prop is worth considering. Targeting Towns’ plus-money assist prop is better than his points and rebounds props due to Gobert’s absence. LA has allowed the sixth-most assists to centers, and KAT has had six-plus assists in each game without Gobert.

De’Andre Hunter OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-158)

Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-114)

De’Andre Hunter is a great value play, having exceeded his 3.5 rebounds prop in six of his past seven games. With a playoff spot at stake and a narrow spread, Hunter could play up to 40 minutes, giving him enough time to make an impact on the boards. Take the OVER.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo averaged 20.4 points in 75 games, almost a point more than tonight’s prop. Adebayo scored 20+ points in three of four games against the Hawks, including two 30-point games. Atlanta allows the second-most points in the paint, making it a big night for Adebayo in scoring. Bet the OVER.

