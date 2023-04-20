A's Agree to Purchase Land in Las Vegas by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

ESPN.com reports that Oakland A’s president Dave Kaval said the team has agreed to purchase land near the Las Vegas Strip with the intention of constructing a major league ballpark.

“For a while, we were on parallel paths [with Oakland], but we have turned our attention to Las Vegas to get a deal here for the A’s and find a long-term home,” said Kaval. “Oakland has been a great home for us for over 50 years, but we really need this 20-year saga completed, and we feel there’s a path here in Southern Nevada to do that.”

The A’s have long sought to replace Oakland Coliseum, a place the team has called home since 1968, but needs significant refurbishing to keep pace with more modern MLB stadiums.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred voiced his support for the A’s initiative, saying:

“We support the A’s turning their focus on Las Vegas and look forward to them bringing finality to this process by the end of the year.”

