Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Diagnosed with Torn Meniscus by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2023

Leonard and the Clippers will decide on the best course of treatment over the next two weeks.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury in Game 1 of LA’s first round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard managed to play through the ailment in Game 2 before missing the series’ final three games with what the team initially ruled a right knee sprain.

The Clippers were also without fellow star Paul George due to a knee injury, LA’s season coming to an end following a 136-130 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, ‘What if.’ It’s easy to say, ‘What if,’ because a lot of guys get hurt,” said Clippers head coach Ty Lue. “It’s just been our luck the last three years.”

LA was 24-14 this season in games in which both Leonard and George were active, but the pair’s seemingly endless injury woes could ultimately force the Clips to go in a different direction.

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.