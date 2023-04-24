Dolphins to Trade Up for RB Jahmyr Gibbs? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Peter King of NBC Sports reports the Miami Dolphins could trade up into the first round to land Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Miami, who currently owns the 51st overall pick, lost this year’s first-round selection after the organization was found guilty of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

“If there was some way to climb into the twenties to nab explosive back Jahmyr Gibbs, coach Mike McDaniel would love to do it,” writes King.

Following two years at Georgia Tech, Gibbs transferred to Alabama for the 2022 campaign, rushing for 926 yards on 151 carries while scoring seven touchdowns. He also showcased his skills in the passing game, tallying 44 catches for 444 yards and an additional three scores.

The 21-year-old would immediately slot in as Miami’s RB1 after the team rotated veterans Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert last season.

