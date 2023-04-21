Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Game 3 Best Bets by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

The Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at one as they head to Los Angeles for Game 3.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s the second straight year that these clubs have collided in the open round of the playoffs, and they’ve delivered through two games. The Kings picked up an overtime victory in Game 1, while the Oilers responded with a Game 2 win. There’s a lot to like about the Oilers’ roster, which looks like a real Stanley Cup contender. Still, the Kings will control the matchups at home tonight, which could be challenging for the Oilers.

Last year, Edmonton stole two games on the road in LA to even the series. The Oilers are listed as road favorites at -150 on the moneyline, while the Kings are at +125.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Oilers will turn to Stuart Skinner, while the Kings will look to Joonas Korpisalo. The Oilers rookie netminder has a 1-1 record with a .898 save percentage, while Korpisalo is 1-1 with a .921 save percentage. Korpisalo has been the better of the two statistically, but he has the more demanding job against the superstar offense of Edmonton.

The Kings are built for playoff success, but the Oilers are on another level. Edmonton is worth backing on the moneyline at -150.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-150)

The first two games in this series saw seven and six goals scored. The total for Game 3 is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -106 and the under at -114. With the Kings controlling the matchups and their high-quality goaltending, there’s reason to expect a lower-scoring game. The Oilers should control the puck a lot, but the Kings are capable defensively, which could keep things tight.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-114)

The Oilers have a plethora of different scoring options. We’re leaning toward their depth scoring by targeting Zach Hyman. The hard-working winger is a significant part of what the Oilers do in the offensive zone. He’s excellent in the corners and in front of the net, loving the prospects of backing him to score tonight at +176.

Best Prop: Zach Hyman to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+176)