Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07

Date: 04/07/2023 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Golden State Warriors Open -5.5 -110 O 235.5 -110 -240 Current -8 -114 235 -110 -360 Sacramento Kings Open +5.5 -110 U 235.5 -110 +198 Current +8 -106 235 -110 +290

Golden State Warriors Projected Lineups: 1. PG Stephen Curry 29.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists 2. SG Klay Thompson 21.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 3. PF Draymond Green 8.5 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists 4. PG Jordan Poole 20.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists 5. C Kevon Looney 7.1 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists 6. SG Donte DiVincenzo 9.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists Sacramento Kings 1. C Domantas Sabonis 19.2 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists 2. PG DeAaron Fox 25.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 3. SG Kevin Huerter 15.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 4. PF Keegan Murray 12.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 5. SG Malik Monk 13.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 6. SF Harrison Barnes 15.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Golden State Warriors DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Tue, Apr 04 OKC -7.5 241.0 136-125 Sun, Apr 02 DEN -4.0 231.0 112-110 Fri, Mar 31 SA -18.0 241.5 130-115 Tue, Mar 28 NO -8.5 234.5 120-109 Sun, Mar 26 MIN -5.5 241.5 99-96 Last 5 Against The Spread: Sacramento Kings DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 DAL +7.0 243.0 123-119 Tue, Apr 04 NO +4.0 236.5 121-103 Sun, Apr 02 SA -17.0 244.0 142-134 Fri, Mar 31 POR -14.0 231.0 138-114 Wed, Mar 29 POR -14.5 235.0 120-80