Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Golden State Warriors
|Open
|-5.5
|-110
|O 235.5
|-110
|-240
|Current
|-8
|-114
|235
|-110
|-360
|Sacramento Kings
|Open
|+5.5
|-110
|U 235.5
|-110
|+198
|Current
|+8
|-106
|235
|-110
|+290
Projected Lineups:
Golden State Warriors
|1.
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|29.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Klay Thompson
|21.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Draymond Green
|8.5 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|20.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
|5.
|C
|Kevon Looney
|7.1 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Donte DiVincenzo
|9.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
Sacramento Kings
|1.
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|19.2 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
|2.
|PG
|DeAaron Fox
|25.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Kevin Huerter
|15.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|12.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Malik Monk
|13.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|15.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Golden State Warriors
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Tue, Apr 04
|OKC
|-7.5
|241.0
|136-125
|Sun, Apr 02
|DEN
|-4.0
|231.0
|112-110
|Fri, Mar 31
|SA
|-18.0
|241.5
|130-115
|Tue, Mar 28
|NO
|-8.5
|234.5
|120-109
|Sun, Mar 26
|MIN
|-5.5
|241.5
|99-96
Sacramento Kings
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|DAL
|+7.0
|243.0
|123-119
|Tue, Apr 04
|NO
|+4.0
|236.5
|121-103
|Sun, Apr 02
|SA
|-17.0
|244.0
|142-134
|Fri, Mar 31
|POR
|-14.0
|231.0
|138-114
|Wed, Mar 29
|POR
|-14.5
|235.0
|120-80
Betting Insights:
Sacramento Kings
- 2-3 (.400) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Golden State Warriors
- 7-13 (.350) on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023