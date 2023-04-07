Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Golden State Warriors  Open -5.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   -240  
 Current -8   -114   235   -110   -360  
Sacramento Kings  Open +5.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   +198  
 Current +8   -106   235   -110   +290  
Projected Lineups:

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   29.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   21.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.5 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
4. PG  Jordan Poole   20.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   7.1 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   9.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   19.2 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   25.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PF  Keegan Murray   12.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   13.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Apr 04 OKC -7.5 241.0 136-125
Sun, Apr 02 DEN -4.0 231.0 112-110
Fri, Mar 31 SA -18.0 241.5 130-115
Tue, Mar 28 NO -8.5 234.5 120-109
Sun, Mar 26 MIN -5.5 241.5 99-96

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 DAL +7.0 243.0 123-119
Tue, Apr 04 NO +4.0 236.5 121-103
Sun, Apr 02 SA -17.0 244.0 142-134
Fri, Mar 31 POR -14.0 231.0 138-114
Wed, Mar 29 POR -14.5 235.0 120-80
Betting Insights:

Sacramento Kings

  • 2-3 (.400) at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023

Golden State Warriors

  • 7-13 (.350) on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

