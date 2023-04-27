Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Facing PED Suspension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The NFL is in the process of deciding on the length of the suspension as it awaits the results of Robinson’s B sample. As a first-time offender, the 27-year-old’s ban could last for two, six, or eight games, depending on which unauthorized substance is found.

Robinson, who signed a three-year, $52.75 million extension with the Jaguars last May, missed the final three games of the 2022 regular season and both Jacksonville playoff games due to injury. He was expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Drafted 34th overall back in 2017, the former Alabama standout has spent his entire NFL career with the Jags, all as a starter.

Third-year pro Walker Little is expected to take over in Robinson’s absence.

