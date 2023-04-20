Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers a Game-Time Decision for Game 2 vs. Golden Knights by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As Mitchell Clinton of WinnipegJets.com reports, forward Nikolaj Ehlers is a game-time decision for Thursday’s Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Rick Bowness says Nikolaj Ehlers is a game-time decision.



At this point the #NHLJets expect Morgan Barron to play, but they'll monitor him throughout the day to make sure he's good to go. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 20, 2023

Ehlers, who did not take part in the optional morning skate, hasn’t played since April 11 due to an upper-body injury.

The 27-year-old practiced for the first time Monday since the injury and again on Wednesday.

Ehlers appeared in 45 games for the Jets during the 2022-23 regular season, recording 12 goals, 26 assists, and 38 points.

In other Winnipeg injury news, forward Morgan Barron, who received 75 stitches after taking a skate near his eye in Game 1, is expected to suit up.

“Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I’m a science project,” said Barron. “I’ve kinda gotten both ends of the spectrum. It feels pretty good, actually. I think it feels better than it looks.”

Winnipeg leads the series 1-0 following Tuesday’s 5-1 victory.

