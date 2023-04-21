NBA Western Conference Odds Power Rankings: Nuggets Close Gap on Suns by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA’s Western Conference is wide open. Below, you can find the eight teams with the best odds to win the West on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Phoenix Suns +165 (Last week: +200)

The Phoenix Suns took a 2-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers on April 20. It hasn’t been a perfect series for the Suns defensively, but their offense is firing on all cylinders. The Suns’ odds of winning the West moved from +200 to +165.

2. Denver Nuggets +300 (Last week: +360)

There’s not much to dislike about the Denver Nuggets’ performance through their two wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets have jumped to the second-shortest odds at +300.

3. Golden State Warriors +410 (Last week: +320)

After picking up a much-needed Game 3 victory, the Golden State Warriors are back in their series against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors have been elite at home but struggled on the road, leading to their Western Conference odds falling from +320 to +410.

4. Los Angeles Lakers +850 (Last week: +800)

The Los Angeles Lakers looked every bit a contender in Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies, but they faltered in Game 2. Still, they’re headed home square at one. The Lakers saw their odds of winning the West take a slight hit, dropping from +800 to +850.

5. (Tie) Memphis Grizzlies +1000 (Last week: +700)

Ja Morant’s status will play an important role in whether or not the Memphis Grizzlies move forward in the postseason. It has also played a sizable factor in the Grizzlies’ odds of winning the West, crashing from +700 to +1000.

5. (Tie) Sacramento Kings +1000 (Last week: +2000)

If you told the Sacramento Kings they’d be up 2-1 heading into Game 4, they would probably have taken it entering the postseason. That’s where they stand, cutting their Western Conference odds in half from +2000 to +1000.

7. Los Angeles Clippers +3900 (Last week: +2300)

The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t out of their series with the Phoenix Suns, but the status of Kawhi Leonard will factor into how they’re viewed. The Clippers saw their odds to win the West tumble from +2300 to +3900, which isn’t a great sign.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves +23000 (Last week: +12000)

It’s no secret that after falling behind 2-0 to the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves are a longshot to win the West. If they hope to move on in the playoffs, winning Game 3 is a must. The T-wolves have seen their odds plummet from +12000 to +23000.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Western Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook