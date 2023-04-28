NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Shore Up Their O-Line With UGA Product Broderick Jones by SportsGrid 5 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a wise decision in drafting an offensive tackle to protect their young quarterback, Kenny Pickett. This move was necessary for the same reasons the Chicago Bears needed to draft an offensive lineman to protect Justin Fields. It’s crucial to see what your young quarterback can do, and that’s impossible if they don’t have enough time to throw the ball down the field.

Last season, the Steelers were the opposite of explosive. They had only seven offensive touchdowns on plays of ten or more yards throughout the season, which is a concerning number. In contrast, the Seattle Seahawks led the NFL with 30 such touchdowns. No other team had fewer than the Steelers. Pickett was forced to dump the ball short frequently, and the team needed to do something to improve their offense.

The Steelers recognized the need to protect Pickett and chose to draft an offensive tackle. This was a great pick because there weren’t many solid offensive tackles in the draft class. The team even traded up to ensure they got the player they wanted. This decision shows that the Steelers are committed to developing Pickett and giving him the best chance to succeed.

Having a reliable offensive line can make all the difference in a team’s success. By drafting an offensive tackle, the Steelers are taking steps to improve their offense and create a better future for their young quarterback. It’s an investment in the team’s future that will pay off in the long run.

This decision shows that the Steelers are committed to improving their offense and creating a bright future for their team.