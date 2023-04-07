Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Orlando Magic
|Open
|+8.5
|-114
|O 220
|-110
|+275
|Current
|+11
|-110
|219
|-110
|+480
|Brooklyn Nets
|Open
|-8.5
|-106
|U 220
|-110
|-340
|Current
|-11
|-110
|219
|-110
|-650
Projected Lineups:
Orlando Magic
|1.
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|4.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
|2.
|C
|Bol Bol
|9.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Cole Anthony
|13.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Jalen Suggs
|10.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Chuma Okeke
|4.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Jay Scrubb
|6.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
Brooklyn Nets
|1.
|SF
|Mikal Bridges
|20.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
|2.
|PG
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
|3.
|C
|Nicolas Claxton
|12.6 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|15.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
|5.
|PF
|Royce ONeale
|8.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|8.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Orlando Magic
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Thu, Apr 06
|CLE
|-5.5
|213.5
|118-94
|Tue, Apr 04
|CLE
|+5.0
|222.5
|117-113
|Sun, Apr 02
|DET
|-11.0
|225.0
|128-102
|Fri, Mar 31
|WAS
|-4.5
|224.0
|116-109
|Tue, Mar 28
|MEM
|+6.0
|229.0
|113-108
Brooklyn Nets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Wed, Apr 05
|DET
|-11.0
|217.5
|123-108
|Tue, Apr 04
|MIN
|+3.5
|224.5
|107-102
|Sun, Apr 02
|UTA
|-7.5
|230.5
|111-110
|Fri, Mar 31
|ATL
|+1.5
|240.5
|124-107
|Wed, Mar 29
|HOU
|-10.5
|231.0
|123-114
Betting Insights:
Brooklyn Nets
- 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Orlando Magic
- 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023