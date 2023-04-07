Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07

Date: 04/07/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Orlando Magic Open +8.5 -114 O 220 -110 +275 Current +11 -110 219 -110 +480 Brooklyn Nets Open -8.5 -106 U 220 -110 -340 Current -11 -110 219 -110 -650

Orlando Magic Projected Lineups: 1. C Goga Bitadze 4.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists 2. C Bol Bol 9.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 3. PG Cole Anthony 13.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 4. SG Jalen Suggs 10.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists 5. PF Chuma Okeke 4.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 6. SG Jay Scrubb 6.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. SF Mikal Bridges 20.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists 2. PG Spencer Dinwiddie 17.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists 3. C Nicolas Claxton 12.6 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 4. PF Cameron Johnson 15.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists 5. PF Royce ONeale 8.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists 6. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 8.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Orlando Magic DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Thu, Apr 06 CLE -5.5 213.5 118-94 Tue, Apr 04 CLE +5.0 222.5 117-113 Sun, Apr 02 DET -11.0 225.0 128-102 Fri, Mar 31 WAS -4.5 224.0 116-109 Tue, Mar 28 MEM +6.0 229.0 113-108 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Wed, Apr 05 DET -11.0 217.5 123-108 Tue, Apr 04 MIN +3.5 224.5 107-102 Sun, Apr 02 UTA -7.5 230.5 111-110 Fri, Mar 31 ATL +1.5 240.5 124-107 Wed, Mar 29 HOU -10.5 231.0 123-114