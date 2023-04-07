Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

46 minutes ago

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/07
Date: 04/07/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Orlando Magic  Open +8.5   -114   O 220   -110   +275  
 Current +11   -110   219   -110   +480  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -8.5   -106   U 220   -110   -340  
 Current -11   -110   219   -110   -650  
Projected Lineups:

Orlando Magic

1. C  Goga Bitadze   4.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
2. C  Bol Bol   9.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  Cole Anthony   13.0 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. SG  Jalen Suggs   10.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PF  Chuma Okeke   4.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Jay Scrubb   6.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Mikal Bridges   20.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. PG  Spencer Dinwiddie   17.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.6 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   15.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. PF  Royce ONeale   8.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Apr 06 CLE -5.5 213.5 118-94
Tue, Apr 04 CLE +5.0 222.5 117-113
Sun, Apr 02 DET -11.0 225.0 128-102
Fri, Mar 31 WAS -4.5 224.0 116-109
Tue, Mar 28 MEM +6.0 229.0 113-108

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Apr 05 DET -11.0 217.5 123-108
Tue, Apr 04 MIN +3.5 224.5 107-102
Sun, Apr 02 UTA -7.5 230.5 111-110
Fri, Mar 31 ATL +1.5 240.5 124-107
Wed, Mar 29 HOU -10.5 231.0 123-114
Betting Insights:

Brooklyn Nets

  • 4-1 (.800) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Orlando Magic

  • 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related