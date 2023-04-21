Victor Wembanyama Officially Declares for 2023 NBA Draft by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Victor Wembanyama made his decision official, officially declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama, a 7’5″ Frenchman who operates like a guard and a big all-in-one, has been eyed up by scouts for the past couple of years. Wembanyama is said to have freakish athleticism and a smooth playstyle, almost Kevin Durant-like.

“I realized pretty young I wanted to play in the NBA, but it becomes a reality more every day. I’m so lucky to have this dream within the reach of my hand,” When asked about potential suitors, Wembanyama told ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I am not worried; there is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don’t like to go there. Every organization is so careful about their players that there’s no wrong destination.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team that lands Wembanaya could have up to $500 million added to their franchise valuation, showcasing the value league circles place on his potential.

Wembanyama’s fate will likely be decided on May 16 in the NBA Draft Lottery, with the winner earning the right to draft first overall. The Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, and Detroit Pistons are tied for the best odds to win that first pick, each at 14 percent.

