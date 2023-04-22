Yankees' Josh Donaldson Expected to Miss Several More Weeks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports that the New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson is expected to be out of action for the next few weeks.

Aaron Boone said Josh Donaldson will likely be out for a couple of weeks with a Grade 1-plus strain. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 21, 2023

Donaldson suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury while on a rehab assignment earlier this week. It was initially thought that Donaldson could return to the lineup as soon as this Wednesday, but that return will be pushed into May at the earliest.

Donaldson has been a significant disappointment since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season. While the Yankees didn’t lose anything prospect-wise, they are paying Donaldson’s contract, which is an exorbitant sum. One of the top prospects for the Yankees, Oswald Peraza, has been called up to replace Donaldson on the roster.

