Diamondbacks LF Corbin Carroll Returned to Starting Lineup on Friday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll returned to the starting lineup on Friday. He went one-for-three, with a walk and a solo home run.

Carroll has 32 hits in 102 at-bats this season, hitting .314, with an on-base percentage of .381, ten RBI, and five home runs.

Carroll has been out of the starting lineup all week due to a knee injury but came off the bench Wednesday. He returned as the designated hitter and should be back in the field this weekend.

Coming into the season, Carroll was considered the Diamondbacks’ top prospect and one of MLB’s top prospects. Speed has been his most significant asset, stealing ten bases in 29 games.

On Saturday, the Diamondbacks will have Tommy Henry starting against MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals. The Diamondbacks are +134 (-1.5) on the run line and -138 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-110), and under (-110).