Mets Option SP Joey Lucchesi to Triple-A Syracuse by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

On Sunday, the New York Mets made a minor roster adjustment, optioning Joey Lucchesi to their Triple-A affiliate Syracuse. Lucchesi pitched 2.0 innings before Saturday’s NL East showdown against the Washington Nationals was postponed.

Mets have optioned Joey Lucchesi. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 14, 2023

In need of a pitcher to pick up where Lucchesi left off, Manager Buck Showalter confirmed the Mets would resume the contest with Stephen Nogosek on the mound.

Mets are going to resume with Stephen Nogosek on the mound, says Showalter. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 14, 2023

The move appears as nothing other than a formality, as the Mets conclude the remaining seven innings from Saturday’s battle before Max Scherzer and Jake Irvin take to the field for the regularly scheduled game.

Lucchesi has been effective since returning from Tommy John surgery. The southpaw is 1-0 in four starts, with a 4.43 ERA and 1.23 walks and hits per inning pitched.

New York is favored in the second matchup, currently listed as -196 favorites. But stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the other contest. Action is scheduled to resume at 12:35 pm ET.