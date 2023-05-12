NBA Eastern Conference Odds Power Rankings: Celtics Favored Heading to Game 7 by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

Despite the loss of the Milwaukee Bucks, the East is still top-heavy. However, only one of the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Below, you can find the top five teams with the best odds to win the East on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Boston Celtics -170 (Last week: -165)

Even though the Celtics are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference and NBA title, there are still concerns. Although they dropped Game 5 at home, the Celtics won Game 6 in Philly to force a Game 7 at TD Garden.

For much of the NBA season, the Celtics were considered one of the top teams to win the Eastern Conference, but they haven’t demonstrated that in the postseason. There are two ways of looking at that, the Celtics are still alive despite not hitting their ceiling or aren’t as good as we thought. With their price at -170 to win the East, we’re leaning towards the latter.

2. Philadelphia 76ers +340 (Last week: +300)

Joel Embiid has played like the 2023 NBA MVP in stretches during the postseason, and they will need the best version of him in Game 7 against the Celtics.

The 76ers need to prove that this team is different than previous years. They could have sent the Celtics packing in Game 6, but failed. Still, if Philadelphia advances, their odds of winning the East will skyrocket. Consider their price of +340, a value number heading into Game 7 against the C’s.

3. Miami Heat +420 (Last week: +850)

Jimmy Butler is a postseason force, and although he’s not the sole reason they sit one game away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, he’s played a substantial role. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra should get more credit as the Heat continue to exhibit great team play.

With Miami up 3-2 over the New York Knicks, the Heat’s odds of winning the East were essentially cut in half, from +850 to +420. If Miami advances, they will be an underdog against the Celtics or 76ers, but that hasn’t bothered them thus far.

4. New York Knicks +1800 (Last week: +750)

If the Knicks hope to force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson must be a factor in Game 6. The Knicks have quietly gone about their business in the postseason, but do they have the ability to win three straight against Miami? They won the first one at home, but it will only get more difficult.

With the Knicks trailing Miami 3-2, their odds of winning the East have plummeted from +750 to +1800 over the last week. Even if the price looks tempting, buying into New York against any of the three remaining teams is difficult.

Eastern Conference Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook