Packers Sign QB Jordan Love to 1-Year Extension by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Green Bay Packers have signed quarterback Jordan Love to a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed.

Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. pic.twitter.com/OfW45KOu9m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2023

The deal is essentially an alternative to the fifth-year option, which would have guaranteed Love $20.272 million, a steep price for an unproven starter at the game’s most important position.

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Saturday when asked if there was any reason the team wouldn’t pick up Love’s option. “But at the same time, obviously, we’re moving forward with him. So we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

Selected 26th overall by the Packers in the 2020 draft, Love takes over for franchise icon Aaron Rodgers, who was dealt to the New York Jets following months of speculation.

The 24-year-old has completed 50-of-83 (60.6%) career NFL pass attempts, tossing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

