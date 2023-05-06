Rays 2B Brandon Lowe Misses 2nd Straight Game
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was not in the starting lineup Friday.
#Rays Cash said B. Lowe is out of the lineup for a second straight day due to a slight back issue, different than what sidelined him last year. But he plans to go through a full workout today and should be available off the bench.— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 5, 2023
Lowe is dealing with a slight back issue. Of note, considering a back injury caused Lowe to miss a good portion of last season. He was able to put in a full practice on Friday, so he could potentially start sometime this weekend.
Lowe has 21 hits in 94 at-bats this season, batting .223, with a .318 on-base percentage, 20 RBI, and seven home runs.
The Rays didn’t need him Friday as they beat the Yankees 5-4 in the first game of their three-game series this weekend. On Saturday, Domingo German will be on the bump for the Yankees, opposing the Rays’ Drew Rasmussen.
The Rays are +125 (-1.5) on the run line and -172 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-110), and under (-110).
You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.