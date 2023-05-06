Rays 2B Brandon Lowe Misses 2nd Straight Game by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was not in the starting lineup Friday.

#Rays Cash said B. Lowe is out of the lineup for a second straight day due to a slight back issue, different than what sidelined him last year. But he plans to go through a full workout today and should be available off the bench. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 5, 2023

Lowe is dealing with a slight back issue. Of note, considering a back injury caused Lowe to miss a good portion of last season. He was able to put in a full practice on Friday, so he could potentially start sometime this weekend.

Lowe has 21 hits in 94 at-bats this season, batting .223, with a .318 on-base percentage, 20 RBI, and seven home runs.

The Rays didn’t need him Friday as they beat the Yankees 5-4 in the first game of their three-game series this weekend. On Saturday, Domingo German will be on the bump for the Yankees, opposing the Rays’ Drew Rasmussen.

The Rays are +125 (-1.5) on the run line and -172 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-110), and under (-110).