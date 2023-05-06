Rays SP Tyler Glasnow Starts Rehab Assignment by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin reports that Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham Bulls on Friday.

#Rays Glasnow goes 2 1/3 IP in 1st rehab outing for AAA @DurhamBulls, allows 2 hits and 2 walks, strikes out 4. Threw 46 pitches, 25 strikes — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 5, 2023

Glasnow went 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four. He threw 46 pitches. Glasnow has been on the injured list all season long due to an oblique injury. He is expected to make 2-3 rehab appearances before joining the rotation in mid-May. Glasnow’s impending return will strengthen a Rays team with the best baseball record at 27-6.

Glasnow only started two games last season, pitching 6.2 innings. However, in 2021, Glasnow was 5-2 in 14 starts, with a 2.66 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.

