Reds Place Nick Lodolo & Casey Legumina on Injured List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Cincinnati Reds staff will look slightly different over the next few weeks. On Sunday, the NL Central basement dwellers transferred starting pitcher Nick Lodolo and reliever Casey Legumina to the 15-day injured list.

According to Paige Leckie, Lodolo is dealing with left calf tendinosis, while Legumina is resolving an ankle contusion. Additionally, Levi Stoudt was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

The Reds recalled Kevin Herget and selected the contracts of Alan Busenitz and Silvino Bracho.

Those roster adjustments will impact the Reds’ roster composition in Sunday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins. Cincinnati took the first two games of the inter-divisional battle but will need top-end performances from relatively unknown commodities in the matinee.

All three call-ups have combined for 16.0 innings pitched in the MLB since the start of the 2019 season.

Those concerns could be impacting the Reds’ moneyline price at FanDuel Sportsbook. The visitors are lined as +130 underdogs, with the total set at 8.5.